Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a box truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
Laredo Police reports city’s fourth homicide of 2023
Accident reported in north Laredo
Accident reported in north Laredo
Vehicle chase reported in south Laredo
Vehicle chase reported in south Laredo
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Laredo Police investigating city’s fourth homicide
Swim sessions cost $30 per person and are open to children up to adults.
Swimming lessons starting soon at City of Laredo

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Two children have died after they were swept away in a California river.
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead
Two children have died after they were swept away in a California river.
Two children dead, swept away in California river
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
Florida sued over law blocking Chinese citizens, other foreigners from buying property