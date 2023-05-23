Shop Local
Upcoming Graduation Schedule for LISD and UISD

Graduation
Graduation(MGN, State Farm / CC BY 2.0 / Pixabay)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the school year draws to a close, the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) and United Independent School District (UISD), are preparing to honor their graduating seniors with commencement ceremonies.

High school students from LISD and UISD will don their caps and gowns to mark the end of their academic journey and receive their hard-earned diplomas.

The LISD Commencement Ceremonies will take place on Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26, at two different venues. The schedule is as follows:

  • The graduation ceremony for Cigarroa High School will kick off the celebrations on Thursday, May 25, at 10:00 a.m. at the Sames Auto Arena (SAA), located at 6700 Arena Blvd.
  • Martin High School’s graduation will take place on the same day, May 25, at 2:00 p.m. also being held at the Sames Auto Arena.
  • The graduation ceremony for Nixon High School will be on May 25 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.
  • On Friday, May 26, at 11:00 a.m., Garcia Early College High School will hold its graduation ceremony at the LISD Performing Arts Complex Auditorium, located at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue.

Meanwhile, the United Independent School District will also hold its graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, at the Sames Auto Arena. The schedule is as follows:

  • The graduation ceremony for John B. Alexander High School will be on Friday, May 26, at 6:00 p.m.
  • United South High School’s graduation will take place on Saturday, May 27, at 9 a.m.
  • The graduation ceremony for L.B. Johnson High School will be on the same day, May 27, at 2:00 p.m.
  • Also on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., United High School will hold its graduation ceremony.

Congratulations to all the graduating seniors from both LISD and UISD!

