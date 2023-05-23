Vehicle catches fire on Del Mar

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire is reported north of Laredo Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., fire crews responded to a shopping center near the 7000 block of W. Village Boulevard.

When they arrived, they saw a red truck in flames.

Fire crews were able to put the fires out.

Heavy traffic was reported on the eastbound lane of Del Mar Blvd.

No word yet on injuries at this time.

