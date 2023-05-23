Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Vehicle catches fire on Del Mar

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire is reported north of Laredo Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., fire crews responded to a shopping center near the 7000 block of W. Village Boulevard.

When they arrived, they saw a red truck in flames.

Fire crews were able to put the fires out.

Heavy traffic was reported on the eastbound lane of Del Mar Blvd.

No word yet on injuries at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle chase reported in south Laredo
Vehicle chase reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in north Laredo
Accident reported in north Laredo
Laredo Police investigating city’s latest homicide
Laredo Police investigating city’s fourth homicide
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Cuatro Vientos Blvd.
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Cuatro Vientos Blvd.
A man was found dead Saturday night at the intersection of Monterrey and Guerrero.
Laredo Police reports city’s fourth homicide of 2023

Latest News

A year after Uvalde shooting; local school districts continue to ensure school safety
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teens who were fighting, police say
Fernando Salinas Community center receives new county vans
A year after Uvalde shooting; local school districts continue to ensure school safety
A year after Uvalde shooting; local school districts continue to ensure school safety