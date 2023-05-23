A year after Uvalde shooting; local school districts continue to ensure school safety

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The impact of the Uvalde tragedy is still felt one year later.

For the past couple of months, Laredo-area school districts have heightened security procedures and protocols to prevent any potential incidents from happening.

As schools prepare for the final weeks of schools, both superintendents and two administrators in charge of security say they have implemented additional security since the tragic Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary.

While the shooting was a wake-up call for many, some school districts had already taken these measures before the shooting.

UISD, LISD, Webb Consolidated ISD and Zapata all spoke out about how they are doing their part to keep their respective students safe.

With over 40,000 students, UISD said they have armed police officers at certain campuses for their students protection.

Meanwhile, LISD said they are starting to set up more metal detectors at their campuses.

Zapata ISD said they were assessing the locks on their doors; meanwhile, Webb CISD is in the process of hiring more security officers at its campuses.

All four school districts say they are continuing to hold emergency drills to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

Each district said they are also staying up to date with the latest technology to ensure extra vigilance.

Coming up in our later newscast, we hear more from the districts on other policies they have in place.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.