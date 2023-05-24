Car accident reported in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo highway Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened on Highway 83 and Greet Street.

Video shows two vehicles involved in the crash, one of which was seen tilted on its side.

No word on any injuries at the moment, but crews are working on assessing the damages and assisting those individuals involved.

