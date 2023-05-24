Shop Local
Desert Air Above Our Gulf Air Bringing Hot Humid Weather

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air above our shallow layer of gulf air is mixing in each afternoon, preventing our small cumulus clouds from growing into tall shower producing clouds. A wave in the upper level wind flow will produce rising air, bringing a slight shower chance Sunday night and Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be close to the average of mid 90′s during the next several days.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

