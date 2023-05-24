Enhancing Alzheimer’s and dementia care in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an effort to serve the growing population affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia, two organizations have joined forces to address the pressing need for high-quality care in the Laredo community.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Alzheimer’s Association and the University of Texas Education & Research Center unveiled their collaborative efforts. This partnership aims to provide families with accurate information as well as offer support group meetings and other events.

One of the board members from the Alzheimer’s Association said the number of individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is increasing in Laredo and the country as a whole. ”We mustn’t forget the gravity of this situation. Alzheimer’s is on the rise. It impacts Hispanics one and a half times more than non-Hispanic whites and women 30% more. Here in Laredo, we run the potential of being a very unfortunate ground zero in the state of Texas for Alzheimer’s cases and the damage that it does to sufferers and their families. I’m excited but we have a lot of work to do right now,” said board member Joe Arciniega.

For more information about this collaboration and the upcoming initiatives, please contact the Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio & South Texas chapter at 210-822-6449 or the University of Texas Education & Research Center at 956-523-7473.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.