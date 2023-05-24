KGNS to hold blood drive this Thursday

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s time to roll up your sleeves and donate blood for a good cause.

This Thursday at 10 a.m. KGNS will be hosting a blood drive in the parking lot area at 120 West Del Mar Boulevard.

There are many people in South Texas who are in need of blood for cancer infusions and of course keeping a stock of blood in case of an emergency is always a top priority.

Qualifying donors must be at least 17-years-old, weigh about 110 pounds, and be in good health.

Also, you must bring a valid ID in order to donate.

