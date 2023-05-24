Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several officials with the Laredo Fire Department respond to a possible emergency at a restaurant in north Laredo.

A fire truck and an ambulance were seen outside the Applebee’s restaurant on San Dario just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

No word on what prompted their presence, but fire officials were seen responding to the area and assessing the premises.

