Laredo I.S.D. graduates reflect on Uvalde anniversary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a bittersweet moment for high school students in the Gateway City as thousands prepare to walk the stage to get their diploma.

While many students are looking forward to the next chapter of their lives, some are remembering the lives cut short during the Uvalde shooting that took place last year.

May 24 has become a day of mourning not only for the community of Uvalde across the Lone Star State and the country.

Starting Thursday and lasting into Saturday, thousands of students will be graduating but for the class of 2023, it’s also a day of reflection.

Over 4,000 high school students will receive their diplomas starting Thursday.

On Wednesday, all three LISD high schools held their practice for the commencement ceremonies.

Martin High School was one of many schools rehearsing for the big day.

Students say while it’s a day of joy it’s also mirrored with sadness as they reflect on how their experience has shadowed emergency drills and the increase in school shootings.

“I’m the oldest of two younger siblings, so as my little sister is in kindergarten, this was very difficult to experience and to just see how the tragedy of these poor innocent child’s,” said Martin High School Graduate Laisha Gonzalez. “Definitely with this tragedy hopefully the education system gets to do some changes for better safety for the students.”

Gonzalez went on to say her first shooting drill was when she was an elementary student and while she doesn’t remember much, the feeling of fear is something she hasn’t forgotten but she is thankful for her teachers’ efforts in always doing their best to keep the kids safe.

Gonzalez said that talking to her younger siblings about being aware of their surroundings is something important as violence continues to increase in schools.

