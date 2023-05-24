Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo schools honor Eighth Graders of the Year

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Local students who proved themselves to excel both in and out of the classroom were recognized on Tuesday.

Each middle school chose their Eighth Grader of the year with all 21 students honored during a special luncheon on Tuesday.

Students selected are those who have shown hard work and devotion to their studies throughout the year as well as being positive role models in their communities.

Congratulations to all the students on a job well done!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teens who were fighting
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teens who were fighting, police say
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Cuatro Vientos Blvd.
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Cuatro Vientos Blvd.
Laredo Police continue to investigate latest homicide of 26-year-old man
Laredo Police continue to investigate latest homicide of 26-year-old man
Vehicle catches fire on Del Mar
Vehicle catches fire on Del Mar

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
23 students recognized as 8th graders of the month
23 students recognized as 8th graders of the month
23 students recognized as 8th graders of the month
Anthony Gonzalez named KGNS Teacher of the Month
Anthony Gonzalez named KGNS Teacher of the Month