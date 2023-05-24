Laredo schools honor Eighth Graders of the Year

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Local students who proved themselves to excel both in and out of the classroom were recognized on Tuesday.

Each middle school chose their Eighth Grader of the year with all 21 students honored during a special luncheon on Tuesday.

Students selected are those who have shown hard work and devotion to their studies throughout the year as well as being positive role models in their communities.

Congratulations to all the students on a job well done!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.