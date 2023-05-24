Shop Local
Laredo and Webb County remember Uvalde victims

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, WEBB COUNTY Tex. (KGNS) - In a heartfelt display of solidarity, the city of Laredo and Webb County honored and remembered the victims of the tragic incident in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022. A total of 21 lives were lost in the devastating mass shooting at Robb Elementary that shook the Uvalde community, leaving a profound impact on neighboring cities and counties.

As a gesture of remembrance, both Laredo and Webb County took to their social media platforms to urge their respective communities to join them in commemorating the lives lost and emphasizing the importance of unity during times of grief and loss.

Webb County employees, touched by the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, showed their unwavering support by donning maroon attire. The color maroon symbolized their solidarity and empathy for the Uvalde community as they wore it as a poignant reminder of the shared pain and sorrow that binds the region together.

As the Uvalde community mourns the loss of their loved ones, the collective efforts of Laredo and Webb County serve as a beacon of solidarity, reminding us that in times of tragedy, we are stronger when we stand together.

