Man accused of killing woman in South Dakota pending extradition

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An extradition hearing was held for the man arrested in Laredo for allegedly killing a woman in South Dakota.

On Wednesday morning, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39 appeared virtually before Judge Oscar Hale.

According to our sister station KTIV, Castellanos-Rosales is facing charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the death of Jordan “Jordy” Beardsher, 23.

Beardsher’s body was found inside her Dakota Dunes Apartment on April 26.

Rosales was on the run but was caught and arrested by Mexican authorities on May 12 and has since been at the Webb County Jail.

Our sister station in Sioux City spoke to the victims father earlier this month.

He believes her death was a tragic result of domestic violence.

“She was all about having fun when it was time to have fun, but when it was time to work, it was, she just buckled down, it was the best of both worlds, so my message is, if you see something, say something, preventative, being preventative about this is the only way you can stop it” said Shane Christiansen.

Judge hale ruled Rosales may be extradited in the next 30 days to South Dakota..

The victim’s family said they are glad that Rosales in custody.

