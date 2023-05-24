Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Registration open for city of Laredo’s Summer Tennis Camp

By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the summer season approaches, the city of Laredo is announcing its Summer Tennis Camp. It will take place in June at the Haynes Recreation Center and it’s set to provide tennis enthusiasts aged 9 to 17 with an opportunity to enhance their skills on the court.

Designed to cater to all skill levels, participants will have a total of two hours of sessions, twice a week. Under the mentorship of tennis instructor Raul Ramos, a certified member of the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) and Professional Tennis Registry (PTR), these action-packed sessions will include fun drills, technique development, agility training, and match play.

Eddie Millan with the Parks and Recreation Department said, ”This sport is popular throughout the city of Laredo and in schools. Kids want to continue being active. It’s early morning so before it gets really hot, they can at least put in their activities, their exercise.”

The Summer Tennis Camp is $50 per participant and lunch will be provided.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teens who were fighting
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teens who were fighting, police say
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Cuatro Vientos Blvd.
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Cuatro Vientos Blvd.
Laredo Police continue to investigate latest homicide of 26-year-old man
Laredo Police continue to investigate latest homicide of 26-year-old man
Vehicle catches fire on Del Mar
Vehicle catches fire on Del Mar

Latest News

KGNS to hold blood drive
Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
File photo: Blood drive
KGNS to hold blood drive this Thursday
Registration open for city of Laredo’s Summer Tennis Camp