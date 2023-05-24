Registration open for city of Laredo’s Summer Tennis Camp

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the summer season approaches, the city of Laredo is announcing its Summer Tennis Camp. It will take place in June at the Haynes Recreation Center and it’s set to provide tennis enthusiasts aged 9 to 17 with an opportunity to enhance their skills on the court.

Designed to cater to all skill levels, participants will have a total of two hours of sessions, twice a week. Under the mentorship of tennis instructor Raul Ramos, a certified member of the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) and Professional Tennis Registry (PTR), these action-packed sessions will include fun drills, technique development, agility training, and match play.

Eddie Millan with the Parks and Recreation Department said, ”This sport is popular throughout the city of Laredo and in schools. Kids want to continue being active. It’s early morning so before it gets really hot, they can at least put in their activities, their exercise.”

The Summer Tennis Camp is $50 per participant and lunch will be provided.

