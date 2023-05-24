Sizzling temperatures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid with cloudy skies a sprinkle here and there in the 70s.

In the afternoon crank up the AC , temperatures will be in the 90s , feeling like the triple digits with sunny skies.

Apply some sunblock ,UV index values this afternoon through Saturday will be extreme 11 -12 by Sunday drops to a level 9 .

Mild and muggy night a low near 73 with breezy east southeast winds.

The forecast remains quiet for the next several days highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Sunday into Memorial day showers and thunderstorm chances with cloudy skies and highs dropping into the low 90s.

Have a great day and stay cool.

