Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Sizzling temperatures

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid with cloudy skies a sprinkle here and there in the 70s.

In the afternoon crank up the AC , temperatures will be in the 90s , feeling like the triple digits with sunny skies.

Apply some sunblock ,UV index values this afternoon through Saturday will be extreme 11 -12 by Sunday drops to a level 9 .

Mild and muggy night a low near 73 with breezy east southeast winds.

The forecast remains quiet for the next several days highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Sunday into Memorial day showers and thunderstorm chances with cloudy skies and highs dropping into the low 90s.

Have a great day and stay cool.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Cuatro Vientos Blvd.
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Cuatro Vientos Blvd.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teens who were fighting
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teens who were fighting, police say
Laredo Police continue to investigate latest homicide of 26-year-old man
Laredo Police continue to investigate latest homicide of 26-year-old man
Vehicle catches fire on Del Mar
Vehicle catches fire on Del Mar

Latest News

Sizzling temperatures
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Seasonably Hot Temperatures Next Several Days
Warm to hot with humid conditions.
Crank up the AC
Crank up the AC