Suspect accused of attacking man with machete

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly brought a machete to a fistfight.

Laredo Police arrested Ramon Gomez, 55 and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident was reported on Tuesday night at around 10 p.m. at 1920 Victoria Street.

Authorities say, Gomez and another man were involved in an altercation which escalated when Gomez allegedly took out a machete, resulting in minor injuries to the victim.

The victim was treated at the scene and released; meanwhile Gomez was arrested and taken to the county jail for booking.

