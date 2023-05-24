Two juveniles arrested following car chase in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Now to the aftermath of a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at the corner of Sierra Vista and Ejido.

The driver reportedly crashed into the fence of a residential property and several individuals were seen fleeing from the vehicle.

Authorities are now revealing more details about the moments leading up to the chase and what happened as law enforcement attempted to stop those involved.

Rene Cordova with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the vehicle was going above the speed limit when authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused.

“Later on, the vehicle was involved in a, struck another vehicle. As the pursuit ensued, the vehicle continued and struck a concrete barrier and two subjects absconded into the area that were later captured, they were juveniles,” said Cordova.

The two juveniles are facing multiple charges including evading arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, and evading arrest and detention.

