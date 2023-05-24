Two Toros sign with Dubuque University

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pair of Toros from Cigarroa will get a chance to remain teammates as both Jacob Lozano and David Garza each put pen to paper to play football for Dubuque University.

Lozano was a do it all type of player for the Toros, bringing home district MVP honors along with all district awards in basketball.

Garza is a bruising fullback and defensive end that was tabbed first team all-district in football as well.

As both got ready to sign, they had a lot of gratitude in their hearts for those that have helped on their journey while also being grateful to have each other as they get ready to head off over a thousand miles away to Iowa.

“I just want to thank everyone that has been there for me since the beginning and along the way, just thank you. I am going with someone but I’m still a little scared. It’s a whole new environment but it’s what I’ve always wanted and I’m just going to go out there and play ball,” said Lozano.

“I’m excited and nervous but I know I’m not going along, I’ve got Ya’qub, so I’ve got company in my teammate, my brother and hopefully we create a bigger bond with the other athletes over there and win some games over there,” said Garza.

Congrats again to both these young men as they head off to Dubuque University.

