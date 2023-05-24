Shop Local
Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Heading to the Texas governor’s desk is House Bill 3297, a bill that would eliminate the annual mandatory vehicle inspections but only for non-commercial vehicles.

The bill would not save drivers money in Texas. Instead, it would change the existing $7.50 inspection fee, which is collected by the state, into a new charge that you’d pay during your car registration process.

The Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector, Patricia Barrera, that handles vehicle registration and renewals, which requires state inspections at this point, spoke on the bill. “The name itself says it all: safety inspection. Obviously, without that, we can’t renew the tags. Now, if the legislature, in all its wisdom, approves that, we don’t have to have a safety inspection. That’s their wisdom. I guess if there’s any backlash on that, it will be on them also,” said Barrera.

Texas is one of 11 states that still require those annual inspections.

