18-Wheeler loses load on Mines Road
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An incident involving an 18-wheeler is causing some road closures in the Mines Road area.
According to the Laredo Police Department, an 18-wheeler has lost its load near Mines Road and Copper Mine Road.
As a result, all northbound lanes are temporarily closed.
Authorites are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect significant delays.
