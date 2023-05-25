Shop Local
18-Wheeler loses load on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An incident involving an 18-wheeler is causing some road closures in the Mines Road area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, an 18-wheeler has lost its load near Mines Road and Copper Mine Road.

As a result, all northbound lanes are temporarily closed.

Authorites are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect significant delays.

