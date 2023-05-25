American Legion Post 59 organizes Memorial Day ceremony at City of Laredo Cemetery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the nation prepares to honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military, local communities are gearing up for their own observances of this significant day. Leading the effort is the American Legion Post 59, which is organizing an annual Memorial Day ceremony at the City of Laredo Cemetery. Today, we have the privilege of speaking with retired U.S. Army First Sergeant Ruben Buitron from the American Legion Post 59, who provided further details about the upcoming event.

The Memorial Day ceremony, organized by the American Legion Post 59, will take place on Monday, May 30, at the City of Laredo Cemetery, commencing at 9 a.m. This cherished tradition serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by servicemen and servicewomen in defense of our nation.

With the presence of distinguished guests such as Congressman Henry Cuellar, former Mayor of Laredo Pete Saenz, and Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, the event is poised to be a powerful demonstration of respect and remembrance for those who have given their lives in service to the nation.

