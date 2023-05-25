City of Laredo hosts Jalisco Mexico delegation

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A delegation travels 11 hours from their home to the Gateway City to meet with officials on how to improve transporting their goods to our border.

Business owners and industry associates from Jalisco traveled to see how their goods pass through our international bridges.

City officials also toured with the dignitaries near Mines Road and spoke about potential business opportunities in Laredo.

Mexican representative Jacobo Gonzalez said they produce several items that are in high demand.

“Guadalajara produce high tech products, super computers, telecomm products, we also produce automobile parts. Of course, tequila, so we have a very diversified economy in Jalisco, but mostly, electronics, telecomm and machinery equipment,” said Gonzalez.

Representatives of Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas were also in attendance.

