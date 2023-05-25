Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

City of Laredo hosts Jalisco Mexico delegation

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A delegation travels 11 hours from their home to the Gateway City to meet with officials on how to improve transporting their goods to our border.

Business owners and industry associates from Jalisco traveled to see how their goods pass through our international bridges.

City officials also toured with the dignitaries near Mines Road and spoke about potential business opportunities in Laredo.

Mexican representative Jacobo Gonzalez said they produce several items that are in high demand.

“Guadalajara produce high tech products, super computers, telecomm products, we also produce automobile parts. Of course, tequila, so we have a very diversified economy in Jalisco, but mostly, electronics, telecomm and machinery equipment,” said Gonzalez.

Representatives of Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas were also in attendance.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Two juveniles arrested following car chase in south Laredo
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Latest News

Laredo Police need help identifying man believed to be tied to death investigation
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide arrested
City of Laredo hosts Jalisco Mexico delegation
Martin High student wins free car for perfect attendance
Martin High student wins free car for perfect attendance