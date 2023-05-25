Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Food trucks operating near mile marker 13, just outside of Laredo, received a warning on Wednesday, May 24, following an inspection conducted by city officials.

Food inspectors with the health department as well as police and the fire department found several food trucks parked illegally in a turning lane, causing increased traffic congestion for the 18-wheelers passing through the area. Vendors were given warnings and instructed to relocate their food trucks as well as obtain permission to park in those locations.

Some of the vendors were found to have expired food permits and lacked the necessary food handling licensing. Jaime Perez with the City of Laredo Health Department said, ”There is a fair share of food trucks out there and we just advised them that they have to have certain permits and they have to ask for permission to be there. They have to go through different structures, so they have to have permission from the fire department, they have to have a permit from the health department, and the zoning department.”

The city of Laredo Health Department says that failure to comply with regulations may result in citations for food truck operators. If you have any questions about permits and food licenses, you can call the health department at 956-795-4904.

