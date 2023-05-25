Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Food trucks operating near mile marker 13, just outside of Laredo, received a warning on Wednesday, May 24, following an inspection conducted by city officials.

Food inspectors with the health department as well as police and the fire department found several food trucks parked illegally in a turning lane, causing increased traffic congestion for the 18-wheelers passing through the area. Vendors were given warnings and instructed to relocate their food trucks as well as obtain permission to park in those locations.

Some of the vendors were found to have expired food permits and lacked the necessary food handling licensing. Jaime Perez with the City of Laredo Health Department said, ”There is a fair share of food trucks out there and we just advised them that they have to have certain permits and they have to ask for permission to be there. They have to go through different structures, so they have to have permission from the fire department, they have to have a permit from the health department, and the zoning department.”

The city of Laredo Health Department says that failure to comply with regulations may result in citations for food truck operators. If you have any questions about permits and food licenses, you can call the health department at 956-795-4904.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Two juveniles arrested following car chase in south Laredo
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Quiet Weather Now, Shower Chance Late Sunday/Monday
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
UISD kids let out early for summer vacation
UISD kids let out early for summer vacation
UISD kids let out early for summer vacation
UISD kids let out early for summer vacation