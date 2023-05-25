Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Graduation season in full swing in Laredo

Graduation season in full swing in Laredo
Graduation season in full swing in Laredo(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The graduation season is in full swing for nearly 1,500 Laredo Independent School District (LISD) high school students as they begin their commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 25 at the Sames Auto Arena.

The first ceremony was held at 10 a.m. for Cigarroa High School students, marking the beginning of a series of celebrations. Following Cigarroa was Martin High School at 2 p.m. The ceremonies will conclude for the day with Nixon High School’s graduation at 6 p.m.

On Friday, May 26, the final ceremony will be held for Garcia Early College High School. This graduation ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the LISD Performing Arts Complex Auditorium, located at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue.

Meanwhile, the United Independent School District (UISD) will also hold its graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, at the Sames Auto Arena. The schedule is as follows:

The graduation ceremony for John B. Alexander High School will be on Friday, May 26, at 6:00 p.m.

United South High School’s graduation will take place on Saturday, May 27, at 9 a.m. The graduation ceremony for L.B. Johnson High School will be on the same day, May 27, at 2:00 p.m. Also on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., United High School will hold its graduation ceremony.

Congratulations to all the graduating seniors from both LISD and UISD!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Two juveniles arrested following car chase in south Laredo
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Latest News

Graduation season in full swing in Laredo
Laredoans roll up their sleeves for blood drive
Laredoans roll up their sleeves for blood drive
City of Laredo searching for its next police chief
Juan Jose Rivera, age 19,
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide arrested