Graduation season in full swing in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The graduation season is in full swing for nearly 1,500 Laredo Independent School District (LISD) high school students as they begin their commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 25 at the Sames Auto Arena.

The first ceremony was held at 10 a.m. for Cigarroa High School students, marking the beginning of a series of celebrations. Following Cigarroa was Martin High School at 2 p.m. The ceremonies will conclude for the day with Nixon High School’s graduation at 6 p.m.

On Friday, May 26, the final ceremony will be held for Garcia Early College High School. This graduation ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the LISD Performing Arts Complex Auditorium, located at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue.

Meanwhile, the United Independent School District (UISD) will also hold its graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, at the Sames Auto Arena. The schedule is as follows:

The graduation ceremony for John B. Alexander High School will be on Friday, May 26, at 6:00 p.m.

United South High School’s graduation will take place on Saturday, May 27, at 9 a.m. The graduation ceremony for L.B. Johnson High School will be on the same day, May 27, at 2:00 p.m. Also on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., United High School will hold its graduation ceremony.

Congratulations to all the graduating seniors from both LISD and UISD!

