Help make a difference by donating blood today!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Your good neighbor station and the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center are inviting residents to roll up their sleeves and donate the gift of life during KGNS’ first blood drive of the year.

Back in 2020, the blood and tissue center experienced a massive shortage of blood donations due to the coronavirus and while things are starting to get back to normal, the need for blood is still crucial.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has parked its mobile unit in the KGNS parking lot on Thursday, May 25 to allow residents to stop by and donate blood for a worthy cause.

While many have scheduled appointments, they still encourage the community to try and see if there’s any availability until 3 p.m.

If you do not get a chance to make it out on Thursday, you can still contribute to the cause by scheduling an appointment.

Remember all of these blood donations can go to patients who are in desperate need of blood.

