Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Police Department has job positions available

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is taking to social media to let people know there are positions available in their ranks.

While there still is no date for online registration to take their exams, they are letting interested people know so they can prepare both physically and mentally. Some of the requirements are that applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 42 years old, have at least a high school diploma or GED equivalent with 12 hours of college credit, as well as a valid Texas driver’s license.

The salary for cadets is $55,558.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Two juveniles arrested following car chase in south Laredo

Latest News

OYS POST UVALDE SCHOOL THREATS
Laredo Police Department has job positions available
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Man accused of killing woman in South Dakota pending extradition