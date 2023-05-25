Laredo Police Department has job positions available

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is taking to social media to let people know there are positions available in their ranks.

While there still is no date for online registration to take their exams, they are letting interested people know so they can prepare both physically and mentally. Some of the requirements are that applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 42 years old, have at least a high school diploma or GED equivalent with 12 hours of college credit, as well as a valid Texas driver’s license.

The salary for cadets is $55,558.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.