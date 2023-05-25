Laredo Police need help identifying man believed to be tied to death investigation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A death investigation is underway, and Laredo Police need the public’s help in finding a person possibly connected to the case.

On Thursday, Laredo Police posted pictures on their Facebook page showing a man wearing a red shirt and glasses.

He was also seen driving a black SUV type vehicle.

KGNS reached out to police for more information on the pictures, but they would not release the details at this time.

Laredo Police are still investigating the fourth homicide of the year.

If you have any information on the identity of this individual or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

