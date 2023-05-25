Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Police need help identifying man believed to be tied to death investigation

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A death investigation is underway, and Laredo Police need the public’s help in finding a person possibly connected to the case.

On Thursday, Laredo Police posted pictures on their Facebook page showing a man wearing a red shirt and glasses.

He was also seen driving a black SUV type vehicle.

KGNS reached out to police for more information on the pictures, but they would not release the details at this time.

Laredo Police are still investigating the fourth homicide of the year.

If you have any information on the identity of this individual or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Two juveniles arrested following car chase in south Laredo
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Latest News

Graduation season in full swing in Laredo
Laredoans roll up their sleeves for blood drive
Laredoans roll up their sleeves for blood drive
Graduation season in full swing in Laredo
Graduation season in full swing in Laredo
City of Laredo searching for its next police chief
Juan Jose Rivera, age 19,
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide arrested