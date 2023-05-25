Laredoans roll up their sleeves for blood drive

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Lots of do-gooders took time out of their busy schedule to donate blood for a worthy cause.

This morning, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center parked its mobile unit in the KGNS parking lot on Del Mar Boulevard for a blood drive.

Donors from young adults to elderly residents took part in the drive to help the blood bank stock up on blood donations.

Local donor Lizbeth Reyes is one of many who decided to take advantage of this opportunity and give back.

“I just woke up and I feel like some people do need the blood and it’s very important to actually donate and so it’s a good thing to always volunteer,” said Reyes.

Representatives from the blood and tissue center say hospitals use blood on a daily basis and one donation can help save up to three lives.

If you did not get a chance to make it out on Thursday, you can still contribute to the cause by scheduling an appointment.

