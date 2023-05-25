Shop Local
Man wanted by Laredo police for allegedly stealing a pickup truck

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for 46-year-old Vicente Lozano Reyes. He is being sought in connection with three outstanding arrest warrants, including charges of Theft of Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, and a Parole Violation.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Laredo Police received a call reporting the theft of a motor vehicle in the 5400 block of Capilla Street. When officers got to the scene, they were met by a male victim who reported that his 2003 Ford F-250 had been stolen from his residence.

Auto-Theft investigators went through surveillance footage which showed a male suspect breaking into the stolen vehicle and driving away in it. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Vicente Lozano Reyes. He is facing a $20,000 bond.

If you know anything about Lozano Reyes’s location, you’re asked to contact the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app to submit tips anonymously. You can become eligible for a cash reward.

