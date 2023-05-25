Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide arrested

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide is in police custody.

After nearly two months, Laredo Police arrested Juan Jose Rivera III, 19, who is allegedly tied to the death of Juan Humberto Zuazua, 37.

The incident happened on Mar. 27, 2023 when Laredo Police received a call about a fight going on at the 1100 block of Saunders.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the side of the road.

Paramedics were called in and confirmed Zuazua was deceased.

The Crimes Against Persons Investigators launched a homicide investigation.

After a thorough investigation, police were able to identify Rivera as the suspect.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Two juveniles arrested following car chase in south Laredo
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Latest News

Graduation season in full swing in Laredo
Laredoans roll up their sleeves for blood drive
Laredoans roll up their sleeves for blood drive
Graduation season in full swing in Laredo
Graduation season in full swing in Laredo
City of Laredo searching for its next police chief