Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide arrested

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide is in police custody.

After nearly two months, Laredo Police arrested Juan Jose Rivera III, 19, who is allegedly tied to the death of Juan Humberto Zuazua, 37.

The incident happened on Mar. 27, 2023 when Laredo Police received a call about a fight going on at the 1100 block of Saunders.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the side of the road.

Paramedics were called in and confirmed Zuazua was deceased.

The Crimes Against Persons Investigators launched a homicide investigation.

After a thorough investigation, police were able to identify Rivera as the suspect.

