Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Martin High student wins free car for perfect attendance

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A high school freshman now has a new set of wheels.

On Thursday, May 25, Leonardo Escamilla, a Martin High School student, won a 2023 Ford Escape for not missing a single day of school for at least a nine-week period. The announcement was made right before the Cigarroa High School graduation began.

The program is called Drive Sames 4 Education and it’s been awarding qualifying students who are entered in a drawing free cars since 2013.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Laredo family voices concern after third accident at the corner of their home
Two juveniles arrested following car chase in south Laredo
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Latest News

Laredo Police need help identifying man believed to be tied to death investigation
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide arrested
City of Laredo hosts Jalisco Mexico delegation
City of Laredo hosts Jalisco Mexico delegation
City of Laredo hosts Jalisco Mexico delegation