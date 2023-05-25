Martin High student wins free car for perfect attendance
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A high school freshman now has a new set of wheels.
On Thursday, May 25, Leonardo Escamilla, a Martin High School student, won a 2023 Ford Escape for not missing a single day of school for at least a nine-week period. The announcement was made right before the Cigarroa High School graduation began.
The program is called Drive Sames 4 Education and it’s been awarding qualifying students who are entered in a drawing free cars since 2013.
