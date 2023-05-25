Shop Local
Memorial Day schedule for Webb County, El Metro, and TAMIU

By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO/WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - As Memorial Day approaches, the City of Laredo and Webb County have announced closures and schedule changes to honor and commemorate the fallen heroes.

Webb County’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

El Metro’s fixed routes will operate according to their regular schedule, ensuring that commuters can still rely on public transportation to reach their destinations. Likewise, the El Lift/Paratransit Service will maintain its regular schedule to accommodate individuals with disabilities.

However, El Metro’s Administrative Office and Customer Service Department will be closed on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023. These facilities will resume their regular business hours on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

For additional information regarding Memorial Day closures and services, residents are encouraged to contact the City of Laredo’s Customer Service Department at 956-795-2280.

Furthermore, Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) will also be observing Memorial Day. TAMIU’s offices will close at noon on Friday, May 26, 2023, and remain closed until Monday, May 29, 2023, as authorized by the state.

During this time, Maymester classes at TAMIU will be temporarily suspended. Additionally, the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library and TAMIU Rec Center will be closed to the public. However, TAMIU’s offices will reopen, and Maymester classes will resume on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 a.m.

Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Car accident reported in south Laredo
Help make a difference by donating blood today!
