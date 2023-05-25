Quiet Weather Now, Shower Chance Late Sunday/Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cap of desert air remains above our moist gulf air. Cumulus form near the top of the layer of gulf air, but do not grow through the desert air above, and remain small. A wave in the upper level wind flow will move east across Mexico, and may produce enough in the way of rising air for cumulus clouds to grow through the the desert air above, and grow into showers and thundershowers Sunday night and Monday.

