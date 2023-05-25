Shop Local
School bus driver retires after nearly 60 years of service: ‘We’re going to miss him’

Allan Kville is retiring after spending nearly 60 years driving children to school. (Source: KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYVILLE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A school bus driver in North Dakota is retiring after spending nearly 60 years in the driver’s seat.

Allan Kville, 82, first started driving a school bus in 1963. He said there were more gravel roads in the area and the buses didn’t even have radios.

This year, 24 students were part of Kville’s route for the May-Port CG School District. Some of them mark their family’s third generation of riders to have Kville as their bus driver.

“It’s an extended part of my family. I’ve driven the same route for years, so I’ve watched them go from kindergarten all the way through,” he said.

Kville has been a school board member and also currently serves as a color guard for school activities while driving athletes across the state to games and tournaments.

“Allan has just been an example of that dedication and commitment. Words can’t express what he’s meant to the school,” May-Port CG Superintendent Michael Bradner said.

According to Kville, he took a short break from driving in the ‘70s to build his home but missed being around the children who have kept him going through the years.

“I’ll miss watching the kids grow up. They change so much,” he said.

The 82-year-old said the last ride was a tough one, but he is ready for something new.

“No more checking the weather, no more checking the roads, no more checking the school schedule ... retired,” Kville said.

The longtime school district employee said he still plans on being involved with some school activities but does plan on traveling the country with his wife and family.

“We’re going to miss him,” Bradner said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

