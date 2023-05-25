Scorching day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and muggy with sunny skies in the 70s then hot in the afternoon. Sizzling temperatures around 1p.m.in the 90s hot and slightly humid, expected to reach a high near 96 . Warm and mild night ,a low near 74 with partly cloudy skies. Repeat weather for tomorrow into next week warm and dry with highs in the mid to low 90s . Even at night , warm with lows remaining in the 70s. Sunday night into Memorial day the chances of shower and thunderstorm return if any they will be isolated , some spot will be rain free. Have a great day and stay cool.

