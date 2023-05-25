Teacher from Alexander High School’s 9th Grade Campus named KGNS Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The last days of school proved to be a little extra special for a teacher at Alexander High School’s 9th-Grade campus.

Ms. Kassandra Gonzalez, Animal Science Technology and FFA instructor, was named the second KGNS Teacher of the Month for this final month of the program. Gonzalez received multiple nominations from students, including two past students who have already graduated. Both were at the surprise visit and spoke about how Gonzalez inspired them to follow their path into the field of Animal Science.

Gonzalez said she comes from a family of educators and being able to motivate students to reach their goals is what inspires her each and every day. “I really like working with the kids. I really like pushing them, especially when it comes to learning about agriculture because not many people do it. They do a little bit of gardening here and there, but more of the shop stuff, more of the animal, to try to teach that is something I really enjoy,” said Gonzalez.

As Teacher of the Month, Ms. Gonzalez was awarded $250 and a gift basket courtesy of the Joey Tellez Law Office.

The KGNS Teacher of the Month program recognizes two teachers per month. However, nominations are now closed at the end of the school year. KGNS will begin accepting new nominations in August as the program resumes in the fall 2023.

