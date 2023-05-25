When will the City of Laredo find its permanent police chief?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is in the process of hiring a new permanent chief of police who will take the helm of the Laredo Police Department.

Back in February, former Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino announced his retirement effective, April 29 of this year, and since then, Acting Chief and Assistant City Manager Steve Landin has filled the role for the interim.

Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb said that it could take about another three months to find a permanent chief, but they are hoping to open the official position by the end of this week.

Neb said that SGR that helped during the city manger company will be the same company that will help find the next police chief.

“We will look at everybody from locally, all the way up nationally in order to find our next police chief. Through the process, we are going to look at doing interview process with of course the executive team with the city council and we are trying to establish a public interview process as well so that everybody can have a clear understanding and the comfort of knowing who will be the next chief will be for Laredo.”

Neeb added that Landin might be considering applying as permanent police chief, but they will also consider other qualified candidates who will apply.

The starting salary for a laredo police chief is over $150,000 a year.

