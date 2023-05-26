Shop Local
AHEC reminds community that 988 is there to help

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three simple buttons can lead to life changing services.

For those dealing with emotional distress or suicidal tendencies, 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline provides 24-hour assistance to those with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

Dr. Julie Bazan from the Area Health Education Center or AHEC said the hotline is always being manned by counselors and volunteers who are on standby ready to help.

“The 988 number has a lot of mental health professionals ready to talk to you, ready to give you the resources that you need so that you can continue to be a productive citizen, there’s a lot of us that deal with issues like anxiety or uneasiness because of many things that are happening in our community,” said Bazan.

Recently the City of Laredo proclaimed March as National Suicide Prevention Month.

