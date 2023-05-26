Shop Local
Catholic Charities of Laredo and Laredo Fire Dept. receives funding for migrant needs

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s been over two weeks since the end of Title 42 and the two organizations in Laredo that takes in migrants say the number of people coming into their shelters remains low.

On Friday morning, Catholic Charities of Laredo and the Laredo Fire Department received over 12 million dollars of funds to assist them with any future needs.

Catholic Charities and the Holding Institute have been receiving dozens of migrants a day.

For Catholic Charities, they receive about 100 migrants a day; a number that is regular and low for them.

Despite the low numbers, the organization said they are grateful to have received this assistance.

“The funds definitely help us breathe and alleviate the stress of getting the supplies that we need so we are able to purchase the water, other items, food, meals, prepare the meals. This funding helps run a full-service shelter,” said Rebecca Solloa with Catholic Charities.

Over 60,000 migrants have passed through Catholic Charities since the start of the year.

