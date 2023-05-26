Shop Local
DIY with KGNS: Easy tips to get in shape

By Mindy Casso
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In today’s KGNS Do It Yourself segment, kinesiology experts at Laredo College show us that you don’t need an expensive gym membership to get in shape.

Dr. Jorge Coronado says that walking and running is some of the best way to stay in shape.

Whether it’s on a treadmill at home or a fitness center or even walking at the park.

It’s the best way to stay in shape.

For more tips on how to stay active and slim down, you can contact Laredo College at 956-721-5858.

