DIY with KGNS: Easy tips to get in shape

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In today’s KGNS Do It Yourself segment, kinesiology experts at Laredo College show us that you don’t need an expensive gym membership to get in shape.

Dr. Jorge Coronado says that walking and running is some of the best way to stay in shape.

Whether it’s on a treadmill at home or a fitness center or even walking at the park.

It’s the best way to stay in shape.

For more tips on how to stay active and slim down, you can contact Laredo College at 956-721-5858.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.