Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 21

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Across the country trains are stopping for days, cutting off communities. Children climb between train cars to get to school. First responders can’t reach those in need of help. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Railroaded: Across America, trains are stopping on tracks and blocking roadways – sometimes for hours. In some cases, as our cameras caught on video, children are dangerously crossing stopped trains, crawling under the cars to get to and from school. In others, emergency responders are unable to quickly reach people in danger. In this story, we partner with ProPublica to look at the tens of thousands of complaints to the federal government about blocked crossings, talk to people in towns where trains frequently stop – plus question lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about what can be done.

Long Trains Pose Safety Concerns, Challenges: Railroads are a vital part of the history of the United States and its economy. More freight moves by rail than any other mode of transportation, passing through major cities and small communities. InvestigateTV partnered with ProPublica and KCTV to reveal the challenges communities face as trains get longer and longer.

Key Provisions Move Forward in Senate: Two critical provisions designed to protect children from stalled trains that block pathways to schools across the nation were successfully added to legislation making its way through the United States Senate. The provisions, introduced by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, (D-GA), were added into the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide arrested
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide arrested
Laredo Police need help identifying man believed to be tied to death investigation
Laredo Police need help identifying man believed to be tied to death investigation

Latest News

Catholic Charities of Laredo and Laredo Fire Dept receives funding for migrant needs
Catholic Charities of Laredo and Laredo Fire Dept. receives funding for migrant needs
Webb and Zapata students open up about Uvalde tragedy one year later
Webb and Zapata students open up about Uvalde tragedy one year later
Laredo Police conduct active shooter drill at LMC
Laredo Police conduct active shooter drill at LMC
Laredoans scammed out of thousands of dollars after buying vehicles on Facebook Marketplace,...
Laredoans scammed out of thousands of dollars after buying vehicles on Facebook Marketplace, police say
Cesar Olalde
Texas teen charged with killing family said they were cannibals and going to eat him