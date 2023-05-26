Laredo Fire Department takes part in water rescue training

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Summer vacation is officially underway for thousands of Laredo students and officials at the Laredo Fire Department are taking a proactive approach in making sure our community is safe around water.

According to the CDC, every year roughly 4,000 Americans die as a result of drowning, that’s about 11 drownings per day.

Ricardo Oliva with the Laredo Fire Department says that during the summer season there is an increase in the use of pools as well park-goers at the lake or ponds.

While the fire department conducts trainings on a daily basis, Oliva says it’s important to prepare fire officials ahead of the summer season.

“It’s important to refresh our guys, refresh our personnel and make sure that they’re ready, make sure there is nothing that we forgot, make sure that we cover every possible scenario, make sure our equipment is working,” said Oliva.

Oliva recommends to never go swimming alone, and to have a phone close by to call 911 in case of an emergency.

When hosting a swimming pool party, Oliva also recommends hiring a licensed lifeguard, so they can keep an eye on the swimmers, especially if there are children involved.

It’s also important to always hydrate when swimming in the heat.

