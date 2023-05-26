Laredo ISD students walk the stage for their diplomas

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Graduation season is in full swing for nearly 1,500 high school students at Laredo Independent School District.

Seniors from Nixon High School got a chance to walk the stage Thursday night to collect their diplomas at the Sames Auto Arena.

The day had started off with graduates from Cigarroa followed by Martin.

The final ceremony will be held for Garcia Early College High School at 11 Friday morning at the LISD Performing Arts Complex Auditorium.

As for UISD, their graduation ceremonies will be Friday and saturday.

