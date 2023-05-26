Laredo Police conduct active shooter drill at LMC

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - If you noticed a large amount of police presence at the Laredo Medical Center on Friday, no need to be alarmed, it was all part of an active shooter drill.

The hospital runs mock drills often to prepare hospital staff and first responders on ways to manage a violent intruder.

In fact, the hospital even held a drill last summer.

LMC said it’s committed to the safety of its patients, visitors, medical staff and employees.

The drill ran from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the assistance of local law enforcement.

