Man arrested in connection to death at Laredo park

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection to the death of a 26-year-old man who was found near a Laredo park last weekend.

Laredo Police arrested and charged Jovany Vargas, 24 with accident involving death.

The incident was reported on Sunday night at around 10 p.m. when Laredo Police received a call about a man who was found unresponsive at the intersection of Monterrey Ave. and Guerrero St.

First responders arrived and found a man identified as Rigoberto Santana, 26.

The case was initially investigated as a homicide; however, upon further investigation it was revealed that it was actually an auto-pedestrian accident.

Laredo Police say evidence video and the coroner’s autopsy indicate the victim was ran over by a vehicle that was driven by Vargas but it was not intentional.

Authorities say this is a fluid investigation and Vargas could face additional charges if the investigation reveals new evidence.

