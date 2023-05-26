Texas teen charged with killing family said they were cannibals and going to eat him

NASH, TX . (KGNS) - Authorities in east Texas have jailed an 18-year-old man on capital murder charges in the shootings of his parents, sister, and brother.

Police in Nash, Texas, say officers responding to a report that a man had harmed his family and was threatening to kill himself on Tuesday found Cesar Olalde barricaded inside a home.

Olalde later called police, and reportedly told them “He had pulled the trigger and shot his family.”

The officers persuaded Olalde to surrender and then found the bodies of his parents, older sister and younger brother in a bathroom.

According to the affidavit, the victims had been shot at various places inside the home and then dragged to the bathroom.

Olalde allegedly said “He had killed his family because they were cannibals, and they were going to eat him.”

He was ordered to be held on a $10 million bond.

