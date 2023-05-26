Trio of Panthers sign letters of intent

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With graduation day looming for the seniors of United south, three more of their seniors got the chance to do what every athlete dreams of which is to put pen to paper on a national letter of intent.

The first Panther to sign on Thursday afternoon was the one headed the furthest from the Gateway City as Fey Castillo is off to Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.

Castillo finished her four-year career at United South with a second team all-district nod and for this soccer lifer, Thursday was one she’s waited and worked for.

“I feel very content, today is a special day and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates or the support of my family. I’m very excited. Soccer has been in my life for generations, everyone before me has played, so it’s an honor continuing that legacy,” said Castillo.

Next up was her teammate Karla Pineda as the Panther was surrounded by family as she made the decision to attend Paris Junior College.

As her life-long wish of playing at the next level was coming true, it was hard for Pineda to hide her excitement.

“I’m so happy to be here and grateful for the opportunity, I’m just so happy. I want to thank my mom and my dad, my brothers, my friends who really supported me throughout my years, thank you,” said Pineda.

Last but certainly not least was the lone member of the Panther Softball Team to sign Thursday as Serena Sanchez is headed off to Langston University in Oklahoma.

Sanchez is coming off a senior season that saw her earn first team all-district honors and much like the others before her, the pitcher had a message for all those supporters that have stuck by her side.

“It feels very exciting taking my softball career to the next level, doing what I’ve done since I was little and it becoming a dream. I would like to say thank you to my family, they have really pushed me and without them I wouldn’t be here. Them, my coaches and to God because without him none of this would be possible,” said Sanchez.

Congratulations to this trio and the best of luck as they head off to their colleges.

