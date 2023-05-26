Shop Local
A warm end to the work week

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning humid and warm, a few clouds in the 70s becoming hot and dry in the afternoon.

Around noon time it will feel like the 90s ; today a high near 94 with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Night time warm and slightly humid around the 80s , reaching a low near 73.

Holiday weekend warm and humid with rain chances across South Texas.

Umbrella weather for Sunday afternoon into Memorial day as chances of showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Morning and nights will remain warm and muggy with temps in the 70s.

Next week hot , humid , and sunny with highs in the 90s , feeling like the triple digits.

Have a great weekend.

