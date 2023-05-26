Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

White House welcomes college basketball champions

FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa April 2, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The NCAA basketball champions are visiting the White House Friday.

President Joe Biden will host the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team first.

There were questions about whether the team would go to the white house after the first lady Jill Biden suggested that both LSU and the team that finished second - University of Iowa - should come to the celebratory ceremony.

Later on Friday, Biden will also host the University of Connecticut’s men’s team.

Afterwards, he is departing the White House to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at Camp David.

UConn's Adama Sanogo gestures as he holds the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's...
UConn's Adama Sanogo gestures as he holds the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's NCAA college basketball championship, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Hartford, Conn.(Jessica Hill | AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Laredo Fire Dept. called out to north Laredo eatery
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide arrested
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide arrested
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
Laredo Police need help identifying man believed to be tied to death investigation
Laredo Police need help identifying man believed to be tied to death investigation

Latest News

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention
DIY with KGNS: Easy tips to get in shape
DIY with KGNS: Easy tips to get in shape
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four...
Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol gets prison time in latest Jan. 6 sentencing
FILE — Beth Caruso, author and co-founder of the CT Witch Trial Exoneration Project, which was...
Lawmakers absolve accused colonial-era witches, apologize in Connecticut