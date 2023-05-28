Shop Local
City of Laredo warns of possible infections in surgeries in Matamoros

City of Laredo suggests Texans to postpone elective surgeries in Matamoros.
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Through a social media post, the City of Laredo is asking residents to cancel or postpone elective surgery in Matamoros

The City announced of an ongoing public health investigation that has uncovered possible cases of fungal meningitis in Texans who have gotten surgery in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, border city next to Brownsville, Texas.

The City of Laredo said some examples of elective surgery include liposuction that involves the use of epidural anesthesia; saying it is best to postpone it until it is proven that such procedures do not pose a significant risk of infection.

